Betty M. Hanfelder | Obituary

Betty M. Hanfelder (nee Fields), 93, of Red Bud, died Dec. 14, 2022, in Red Bud. She was born May 23, 1929, in Edwardsville.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo and the former owner/operator of Meadowbrook Dairy Store.

She is survived by her children Kathy Mason, Judy (Jeff) Hicks and Lorrie (Tom) Maag; grandchildren Melanie (Steve) Wilson, Christopher (Karen) Mason, Julie Mason, Jeremy (Sandy) Hicks, Jody (Brian) Lurk, Bethany (Jon) Koch, Kristy (Branson) Whitman and Lindsey (Andy) Maag; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Robert Hanfelder; son-in-law Harry Mason; grandson Nicholas Mason; parents Norman C. and Gladys (nee Haring) Fields; sisters Norma (C. Howard) Jestes and Evelyn VanDeventer.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Dec. 19 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Maple Creek Hospice; or donor’s choice.