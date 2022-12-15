Adam S. Goessling | Obituary

Adam Sylvester Goessling, 29, of Waterloo, died Dec. 14, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 21, 1993, in St. Louis.

Adam was a member of Carpenters Union Local 662 – Freeburg.

He is survived by his wonderful girlfriend Alicia Rusteberg; dear children Ella Black and Beau Goessling; parents Bruce and Colleen Goessling; grandparents Sylvester and Adele Goessling and Lou Ruhmann; brother Matthew Goessling (Kailynne McFerran); many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by his great grandparents Emil and Martha Becherer.

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to be made to benefit his children Ella Black and Beau Goessling at any State Bank location.