Diana Garner | Obituary

Diana Garner, 63, of Waterloo, died Dec. 15, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. She was born on Dec. 28, 1958 in Belleville, the daughter of the late Milo and Edith (Furlow) Garner.

Diana is survived by her children Cortney Mayer and Lance Buehler; grandchildren Lillyn, Grayce, Vivienne, Charlotte, Adilyn and Gwendolyn; brother Larry Garner; other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Garner.

Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at Casper Cemetery near Anna.

Interment will follow. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery.

Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna is in charge of arrangements.

To visit Diana’s memorial page and leave online condolences for her family, please visit the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home website at rendlemanhilemanfh.com.