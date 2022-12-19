Elizabeth Koval | Obituary

Elizabeth Koval (nee Stellhorn), 48, of Ballwin, Mo., born Jan. 23, 1974, in Logan, Utah, died Dec. 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

Elizabeth grew up in Freeburg, started her own loving family in Ballwin, Mo., but her soul was always by the ocean. Elizabeth treasured her family, friends, patients and especially her pets. Elizabeth was a generous soul who gave with every ounce of her heart. She brightened any room she entered and was a stranger to know one. This was nowhere more evident than the 25 years of her nursing career that she devoted solely to oncology care. She often kept in touch with her patients years after their treatment was through, creating lifetime friendships. This ocean girl will be deeply missed but forever loved and remembered by those who knew her.

Surviving are her husband George Koval; son Lucas Joseph Koval; parents Ronnie and Rosemary (nee Webster) Stellhorn; many other extended family and friends; and her beloved canines, Max and Indy.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Rolland and Alice Stellhorn and John and Olive Webster and father-in-law Joseph P. Koval.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 22 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, and from 9-10 a.m. Dec. 23 at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Bruce Keseman officiating.

Burial will be at Marissa Township Cemetery, Marissa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: BJC Hospice; or to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg.