LaVerne R. Proctor | Obituary

LaVerne R. Proctor (nee Kolmer), 96, of Prairie du Rocher, died Dec. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born Sept. 19, 1926, in Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Roy (Alice) Proctor, Verllyn (Irene) Proctor, Kathy (Andre) Martel, Jean (Lannie) Oettle, Cindy (Craig) Schmid, Leon (Karen) Proctor and Lynda (Scott) Hofstetter; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephew; and cousins.

LaVerne is preceded in death by her husband Roy R. Proctor Sr.; grandson Logan Proctor; parents Frank H. and Cecilia M. (nee Vogt) Kolmer; brother Robert (Dorothy) Kolmer; and sister Esther (John) Schoenborn.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Dec. 22 and 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 23 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

A private burial will be near the Centennial Proctor Farm in Monroe County.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.