Roland G. Wiegand | Obituary

Roland George Wiegand, 57, of New Athens, born Sept. 5, 1967, in Red Bud, died peacefully at his home on Feb. 2, 2025, with his family at his side.

Roland was a loving husband, father and grandfather (Papa). He enjoyed hunting, camping, and bowling. He enjoyed playing games with his grandchildren. Roland had a unique sense of humor and loved joking around with others. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife Lisa (nee Jetton) Wiegand; children Jamie (James) Smith of Pinckneyville, Heather Roles of Fayetteville and Jenn (Steve) Guenter of New Athens; sister Connie (Donnie) Kaiser of Erick, Okla.; grandchildren Robyn, James, Becca, Zachary, Trenton, Rylee, Conner, Aryn, Tatum and Ben; and one great- grandchild due very soon, Emmerson. He is also survived by several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roland J. and Bonnie Rae (nee Juenger) Wiegand and sibling Paul Wiegand.

Per Mr. Wiegand’s wishes, cremation is to take place with no public visitation or service times.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice.

Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens is in charge of arrangements.