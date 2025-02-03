LaVerne E. Brinkmann | Obituary

LaVerne E. Brinkmann (nee Bordewisch), 89, of Dupo, died Jan. 30, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. LaVerne was born March 9, 1935, at the Grattendick farm in rural Nashville, Ill., the daughter of the late Clifford H. Sr., and Alma, (nee Weissenborn) Bordewisch.

LaVerne was baptized into the Christian faith, April 9, 1935 at St. Paul Evangelical Church by Rev. Carl Kluge in Nashville, and she was confirmed on April 10, 1949 at Christ Evangelical & Reformed Church, Dupo, by Rev. H. F. Rinderknecht.

LaVerne was united in marriage to Paul H. Brinkmann Sr., whom she married on Oct. 29, 1955 at Christ Evangelical & Reformed Church of Dupo by Rev. H.F Rinderkneckt, Paul passed away on Dec. 7, 2007.

Mrs. Brinkmann was a past member of Christ United Church of Christ for over 74 years and First Congregational Church of Dupo, and now a member of St. Mark United Church of Christ in Arnold, Mo. She was a charter member and Past Honored Queen of Bethel No. 65 Order of Job’s Daughters, Columbia, a 60 year-plus member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Monroe Chapter No. 597 and Rob Morris Chapter No. 98, Past Worthy High Priestess of the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Mission Shrine No. 102 (twice).

She taught Sunday School for over 15 years and Bible School where she was the craft coordinator for Bible School at Christ UCC for a number of years. She worked with the Cub Scouts for 15 years, along with Paul as Cub Master, serving as a Den Leader, Den Leader Coach and working and holding different positions with the district where she received awards, such as district commissioner, district statuette and Mississippi Valley District for the Okaw Valley Council.

LaVerne dearly loved her family, they were always her first concern, especially those granddaughters, she loved making things for them and teaching them to cook and embroidery. She was an avid reader, she enjoyed doing needlework and making crafts.

She enjoyed genealogy having researched family history, who with her husband Paul had written nine family tree books of the Bordewischs and Brinkmanns for over the last 25 or 30 years. LaVerne enjoyed cooking, winning cooking contest different times that was sponsored by the Clarion Enterprise in Columbia, she loved traveling whenever possible.

LaVerne had previously worked at Curlee Clothing in St. Louis as a typist and bookkeeper, Merchantile Trust Co., St. Louis working with stocks and bonds while Paul was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany. She also was secretary to the Dupo Community High School Principle Mr. Huey Tweedy.

She is survived by her loving family, two sons Paul H. Brinkmann Jr. (Pastor Kim) of St. Louis and Jeffery J.Brinkmann (Carrie) of Dupo, grandchildren, Christie Brinkmann of Glen Carbon Courtney (Jeff) Naumann of Waterloo and Cooper Doud; great-grandson Isaac Naumann; sisters Viola Linke of Dupo and Karon (Roy) Bicklein of Waterloo; sister-in-law, Jean Wiese; her godchildren Janice Voss of Dupo, Karla Halloran and Vince Mehrtens of Waterloo; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and his wife Clifford H. and Marie Bordewisch Jr.; her sister and her husband, Sharon and Gary Donnell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Klaus J. Linke, Cletus “Cookie” Brinkmann, Esther Mehrtens and Irma (Wilbur) Brinkmann; andmother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Catherine (nee Korte) Brinkmann.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 7 and 9-10 a.m. Feb 8 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A funeral service will be held Feb. 8 following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Kim Brinkmann officiating.

Interment will follow in the Zion Bohnemeier Cemetery, East Carondelet.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Mark UCC in Arnold, Mo.; DuKare Food Pantry; or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.