Gary A. Wilson | Obituary

Gary Andrew Wilson, 79, of Waterloo, died peacefully on Jan. 31, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 24, 1945, in Neosho, Mo., to the late Perry Wilson and June Brown Wilson.

Gary grew up in the Belleville area and after graduating from high school he worked at the family business for a time before deciding to move out to the country and buy a farm so that he could raise sheep. As he continued to tend to the responsibilities of his farm and raising sheep, he also went to work in construction, becoming a well-known steel worker.

Being an avid sports fan, Gary could be seen cheering at his children’s sporting events, never missing a game of theirs. He had many interests and hobbies, but most important was always his loving family.

His unwavering dedication of being a father was evident by the way his children idolized him. All in all, Gary was just a great person, husband, father and grandfather.

Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years, Becky Wilson of Waterloo; his children Ryan Wilson, Brooke Wilson and Megan Wilson; grandchildren Fiona Wilson and Stella Wilson; siblings Carolyn Herrin, Robert “Bob” (Karen) Wilson and Mark (Yen) Wilson; sister-in-law Kathleen Wilson; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Kevin Wilson and brother-in-law Larry Herrin.

In accordance to his and the family’s wishes there are no services scheduled at this time.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hope Food Pantry, Columbia.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.