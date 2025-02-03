Mary E. Fredrick | Obituary

Mary E. Fredrick (nee Blust), 74, of Waterloo, died Feb. 1, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born July 4, 1950, in St. Louis.

The family would like to thank the staff of Cedarhurst Memory Care and Family Hospice for their compassion and care of Mary with a special gratitude to her nurse Wendy.

She is survived by her sons Robert Jr. (Shanna) Fredrick and Jason E. (James Fuhrman) Fredrick; grandchildren Kyle (Ashley) Fredrick, Michael (Emma) Hosfeld, Samantha Yokley and Sean Yokley; great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers Millie (Bill) Scherr, Pat Blust, Vince (Lynn) Blust, William Blust, Dave (Christie) Blust, Doug Blust and Lillie Blust; sister-in-law Mary Nottmeier; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Fredrick Sr.; parents Vincent P. and Veda (nee Cissell) Blust Sr.; grandson Donald Hosfeld; sisters-in-law Sue Blust and Geri (Ronald) Keim.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Fen. 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Gibault High School (Scope Club).