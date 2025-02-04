Linda R. Schilling | Obituary

Linda R. Schilling, 79, of Mattoon, died Jan. 1, 2025, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Linda was born on Feb. 9, 1945, to the late Rionold E. and Annetta T. (nee Rewerts) Gerdes. She married David R. Schilling on May 2, 1969, in Aplington, Iowa; he preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2024. Linda was a nurse for 40-plus years at Mattoon Memorial Hospital and later Carle Clinic in Mattoon. After she retired, she continued her career in health care as an in-home care nurse.

Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend. But most of all, those close to her will cherish and remember her beaming smile, kindness and generosity.

She is survived by one daughter Tonya Ciulla of Mattoon; grandchildren Sierra Coartney and significant other Scott Griffin of Charleston, Sydney Fisher of Urbana, Landon Pearcy of Mattoon and Christopher Ciulla of Rantoul; great-granddaughters Maddie Coartney and Violet and Phoenix Pearcy; brothers Steve Gerdes and wife Amber of Hiawassee, Ga., Stan Gerdes and wife Kathleen of Naples, Fla., and Trent Gerdes and wife Rita of Waterloo, Iowa.

She is also preceded in death by her son Mark Schilling and son-in-law, Larry Ciulla.

Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home in Mattoon handled arangements