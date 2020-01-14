Roider 50th Anniversary

Leland and Sheila Roider of Waterloo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9, 2020.

Leland Roider and the former Sheila Rea were married at St. Martin of Tours in Washington Park by Fr. MacPherarson.

The met on a blind date in the summer of 1965.

Leland Roider retired from Lee’s Trim Shop in 1994. He is a 1967 graduate of Waterloo High School. Sheila Roider retired from Allsup Inc. in 2016.

She is a 1969 graduate of St. Theresa’s Academy. A 50th reunion from St. Theresa’s Academy celebration was held Aug. 24, 2019.

The Roiders are members of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

They have three children: Leland C. (Talisha) Roider II of Glen Carbon, and Sampson Harland Roider and Rosalie Annalynn Roider of Waterloo. Grandchildren are Shelby W. Culpepper Jr., Skyler Lee James Culpepper, Savanna Lee Cawvey and Samantha Marie Cawvey.