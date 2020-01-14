Doris W. Baiter | Obituary

Doris W. Baiter, 83, of Columbia, died Jan. 14, 2020. She was born Oct. 18, 1936, in McNairy County, Tenn. She was married to James Baiter, who survives her. They were married Oct. 23, 1954, in East St. Louis.

Doris was a homemaker.

Also surviving are her children Anne (Michael) Beck of Concord, Jamey Baiter of Jerseyville and Steven Baiter of Columbia; grandchildren Mekelle (Dustin) Neathery and James (Ashley) Beck; great-grandchildren Aiden and Avery Neathery, Brooklyn, Kendrick, Jace and Hadlee Beck; brother, James Wilson of Columbia; sister Shirley Mathews of Waterloo, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Lenis (nee Broadway)Wilson; son, James Baiter Jr. and daughter Cathy Baiter.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at Lawlor Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Helping Strays of Monroe County, 4221 Hanover Rd, Columbia.