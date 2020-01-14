Hope Alexis Campos | Obituary

Hope Alexis Campos, 14, of Columbia, born on April 28, 2005 in Creve Coeur, Mo., died Jan. 9, 2020 at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Hope was a freshman at Columbia High School where she was involved in the band, color guard, and choir. She loved drawing and singing.

Surviving are her mother Holly J. Catanzaro of Columbia; father Juan Luis Campos-Angeles of Mexico; siblings Michael (Ashley) Craig of Mascoutah and Amira Jazmin Campos of Columbia; Maternal grandparents Roger (Theresa) Catanzaro of Columbia; paternal grandmother Feliciana; and great grandmother Margaret Catanzaro of Columbia. Hope was an aunt, cousin and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather.

A memorial service will be held 2-4 p.m. January 19 at Braun Family Funeral Home, 265 Quarry RD. Columbia.

Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. with Pastor Duane Willeford officiating.

Private cremation was held.

Memorials may be made to the family.

