“Jim” Weiser | Obituary

“Jim” Malcolm James Weiser, 94, of Columbia, Illinois, formerly from Owaneco, Illinois died January 10, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife Treva of 71 years, and 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren survive. One son Jim Jr. (Dorothy) and two grandsons, JC (Chandra) and John (Mallorie) live in Columbia, Illinois. He served in the US Marine Corp from September 1943 to July 1946. Jim will be buried in Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.