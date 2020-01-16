Baldwin-Luepke | Engagement

Jenny Baldwin and David Luepke of Champaign have announced their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Steve and Carleen Baldwin of Waterloo. She is a 2010 graduate of Waterloo High School and 2014 graduate of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is currently a congressional aide for U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (IL-13).

The prospective groom is the son of John and Lorna Luepke of Courtland, Minn. He is a 2007 graduate of Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School and a 2010 graduate of Southwest Minnesota State University with a Masters in Business Administratio from the University of South Dakota. He is currently a business relationship manager for AgQuest Financial Services.

The couple are planning a May 2, 2020, wedding.