John Bagsby | Obituary

John Bernard Bagsby, Jr., 68, of Waterloo, died in his home in Waterloo on Jan. 15, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was born Dec. 23, 1951, in E. St. Louis, son of the late John B. and Imogene (nee Ramage) Bagsby. He was a 1969 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and later attended Belleville Area College.

John was an avid fisherman and baseball fan. He spent many enjoyable hours with his son and friends on the lakes and rivers throughout the US, Canada and Gulf and watching his St. Louis Cardinals with his granddaughters. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew him as a wonderful son, father, brother and friend. Always having a twinkle in his eye, John was our family’s ‘rock’ and someone who we could always depend on.

He is survived by his daughter Charity Bagsby Cotton (Dominique Cavalier); son Andrew Bagsby; granddaughters Aniesa Bagsby (Jammal) Ricketts and Jaycee Cotton; sister Terry Chambers (Rob Prince); nephews Tim Chambers (Buffie Jackson) and Dr. Deren (Dr. Liz) Bagsby; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins on the Bagsby and Ramage sides and too many life-long friends to even be counted, including David Lutman, Sr., Russell Lieb and Kenny Goodman.

He was also preceded in death by sisters Janet Lee Bagsby and Pamela Jean Bagsby Meister.

Memorial visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Donations in memory of John may be made to Gibault Catholic High School – Waterloo.