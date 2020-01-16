John Link | Obituary

John Randal Link, 58, of Waterloo, died peacefully on Jan. 15, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Sept. 27, 1961, in St. Louis, son of the late Cecil L. and Cecilia (nee Caito) Link.

John was married to Lisa Link (nee Mason) for 30 years and they have a beautiful amazing daughter named Payton who he adored. John loved all things golfing, hunting and fishing. He was full of life, never met a stranger and could make anyone laugh.

He is also survived his brother Dale (Chris Hudgens) Link; sisters-in-law Rhonda (Rick) Gray and Dawn Mason; niece Kim (David) Bosler; great nieces, Bailey and Reese, his uncle, Jim (B.) Link, he is also survived by cousins, relatives and numerous friendships that he cherished dearly.

The family asks that you spend time with your children and loved ones and to make a toast to enduring friendships lifelong and beyond. That is what John would wish.

Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the funeral home with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to a fund for his daughter Payton.