Betty J. Knobloch-Ramer | Obituary

Betty J. Knobloch-Ramer (nee Fults), 87, of Waterloo, died Jan. 15, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born April 20, 1932, in Maeystown, daughter of the late Henry J. & Marie D. (nee Schoen) Fults.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Altar Sodality and Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children Carlyle Knobloch Jr., Carla (Michael) Grosvenor, and Carleen Mueller; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her first husband Carlyle Knobloch Sr.; second husband Donald Ramer; and sisters Ruth Jarvis and Dorothy Schreder.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Jan. 21 and 9 a.m. until time of service Jan. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.