Mary Ann Dillenberger | Obituary

Mary Ann Dillenberger (nee Harres), 90, of Waterloo, died Jan. 17, 2020, in Red Bud. She was born July 22, 1929, in Columbia, daughter of the late Fred and Marie (nee Stemler) Harres.

She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ – Valmeyer.

She is survived by her daughters Deborah S. (Greg) Martin and Kimberly A. (Phil) Cagle; daughter-in-law Susan Dillenberger; grandchildren Chad J. (Katharine) Dillenberger, Tracy L. (Calen) Moore, Jason A. (Courtney) Siburt, Ryan A. Miller and Trevor J. (Brittny) Miller; great-grandchildren Henry C. Dillenberger, Liam J. Dillenberger, Finnegan G. Moore, Abbey Siburt, Elli Dinges, Dalen Dinges, Owen Thorpe, Nyla Carr, Layne Carr, Grace Miller and Tucker Miller; brother Kenneth Harres; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband Lester O. Dillenberger; son James L. Dillenberger; sister Evelyn Blank; and sister-in-law Virginia Harres.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John United Church of Christ – Valmeyer.