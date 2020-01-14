Leroy H. Hartmann | Obituary

Leroy H. Hartmann, 85, of Waterloo, died Jan. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. He was born Jan. 6, 1935, in Baldwin, son of the late Paul and Elizabeth (nee Guebert) Hartmann.

He is a member of St. Paul UCC Waterloo, retired from Dierberg’s.

He is survived by his wife Ardell Hartmann (nee Wetzler); daughter Julie (Scott) Upchurch; grandson Michael Upchurch; brothers Freeman (Nancy) Hartmann and Don (Shirley) Hartmann; sisters Elizabeth (Karl) Phegley and Vera Lee (Kenneth) Kern; uncle Albert (Viola) Guebert; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Leroy is preceded in death by son Jeffrey C. Hartmann; and brothers Oliver, Gilbert, Paul Jr. and Richard Hartmann.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Jan. 16 and 10 a.m. until time of service Jan. 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Multiple Sclerosis Society, American Cancer Society or St. Paul UCC – Waterloo.