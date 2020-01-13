Donna M. Goehner | Obituary

Donna M. Goehner (nee Barra), 78, of Waterloo, formerly of O’Fallon, died Jan. 8, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis.

Donna received her Ph.D. in higher education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale; she was Past President of the Illinois Library Association and was Dean of Libraries at Western Illinois University in Macomb. She loved to read, making her job that much more of a joy. She was a member of the Dean’s Council of Western Illinois University and the Rotary Club of Macomb. She enjoyed traveling and had a soft spot for animals. Donna was a loving, caring, outgoing woman who formed many wonderful friendships throughout her life, but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving is her husband of 58 years, George Goehner; daughter Michelle (Anthony Kris) Gundlach of Waterloo; and granddaughter Hannah Gundlach of Waterloo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Barra (nee Cseke), and her brother Robert J. Barra.

Visitation will be held 6-8:00 PM on Jan. 13 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at the funeral home with Rev. Don Long officiating.

Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

Memorials may be made to Belleville Area Humane Society or an animal related charity of the donor’s choice.