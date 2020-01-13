George O’Bryan | Obituary

George O’Bryan, 97, of Red Bud, Illinois, died Jan. 9, 2020 at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud. He was born to the late Thomas L and Mary Ann (nee Ervin) O’Bryan on March 23, 1922 in Blue Mound.

He was married to Joyce O’Dell on Sept. 7, 1957; she preceded him in death on August 7, 2011.

He had been the office supervisor for Illinois Power in Baldwin for 32 years.

He was a member of St. Peter United Church of Christ in Red Bud, V.F.W. Post #6632 in Red Bud and the 12th Armored Division Association.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and University of Illinois fan. He enjoyed playing the organ and harmonica. George and Joyce were one of the founding member of the North County Country Club. George also wrote a column in the Hellcat News for the 66th Army Infantry Division for many years.

He was a WWII Army Veteran. George was a P.O.W during the war and a recipient of the Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge.

He is survived by children Dennis (Regan) O’Bryan of Burlington, W.V. and Kelly (Rex) Roehrkasse of Red Bud; grandchildren Jeanine (John) Henderson, Patti O’Bryan, Rhonda and Matthew Tustian; great-grandchildren Ethan and Ella Henderson and Landon O’Bryan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is also preceded in death by son Terry O’Bryan and siblings Juanita Ross, Dorothy Rees, Thomas O’Bryan, Mary Lou Rafferty and Margaret O’Bryan.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 13 and 11 a.m. o 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the funeral home, Red Bud, Rev. Cory Hartz officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Peter United Church of Christ Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials: 12th Armored Division Museum or St. Peter United Church of Christ, Red Bud.