Roger R. Schewe | Obituary

Roger R. Schewe, 78, of Waterloo, died May 5, 2022, in Waterloo, after another courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 27, 1943, in Red Bud.

After high school graduation he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years. In 1963 he married his high school sweetheart Carol Jean Tolin and they were blessed with two daughters. During his early working years he worked for American Cancer Society, Prudential Insurance and Jack in the Box, before becoming owner of Lincoln Trail Restaurant for 19 years. After selling the restaurant he became more active in selling real estate, at which time he and Carol were able to enjoy family vacations and many other trips with sister Gloria and brother-in-law Bob.

He loved gardening, building furniture, playing cards and fishing with friends Wayne, Mel, Norman and brother in law Bob, but most of all he loved going to grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events, and spending quality time with family.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Best known by his family as Mr. Fix It. He will be missed immensely.

He is survived by his wife Carol Schewe (nee Tolin); much loved daughters Dawn (John) Wahlig and Angie (Christine Powers) Schewe; sister Gloria (Bob) Schneider; grandchildren Ashley (Mike) Beeler, Amanda (Wil Catanzaro) Konarcik, Tre’ Wahlig, Krystin (Aaron) Shaffer, and Kacey (Bo) Burkhart; great grandchildren Morgan, Alyssa, Landon, Ryan, Hudson, and Cal.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents Emil F. and Luella C. (nee Bicklein) Schewe; brothers Robert and Roy Schewe; infant sister Lucille Schewe; mother-in-law Esther Waage (nee Rahn); and father-in-law Roy Tolin.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. May 10 and 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. May 11 at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Robert Preece and Ronnie Schewe officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: House of Neighborly Service; or American Cancer Society.