Gaylen J. Tuttle | Obituary

Gaylen Juel Tuttle of Columbia slipped silently into heaven May 3, 2022, at the young age of 86.

On Sunday, June 16, 1935, Gaylen was born in Clarion, Iowa. His early years were spent working on farms until he was of age to join the United States Army. Although he was without tact in his words and ended up on the wrong side of right multiple times, Gaylen thrived in the military and would give 20 years of his life protecting the United States. He retired in 1975 as a Master Sargeant. During this period of time, he wed and created seven children. He was stern, direct, and never minced words, but he had a genuine heart.

He is survived by his children Mark (Mary) Tuttle of West Fargo, N.D., Robert Tuttle of Bonne Terre, Fa., Dwight (Cherie) Tuttle of Columbia, Timothy (Kelly) Tuttle of Smithton, Trevor (Missy) Tuttle of Barnhart, Mo., Darren (Jackie) Tuttle of Port Richey, Fla., Jennifer Tuttle of Texas City, Texas, and Kaye Tuttle of Mesa, Ariz.; sisters Caryl McBride of Fairview Heights and Merilyn Menge of Enderlin, N.D.; along with several loving great-grand-children; grand-children; nieces; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Ann Tuttle (Green) in 2019, his parents Clifford and Arlie Tuttle (Vorland); brothers Herman, Arlen and Vorlyn Andrew (Andy); and sister Sharen.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. May 9 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.