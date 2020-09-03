Roger L. Schanz | Obituary

Roger Lee Schanz, 73, of Waterloo, died Sept. 2, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born July 7, 1947, in Belleville, son of the late William H. and Marguerite C. (nee Boehne) Schanz.

Roger was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church–Waterloo. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, ballroom dancing and playing cards with family and friends. He was a U.S. Army veteran, earned his degree at SIUC, received his private pilots license at Carbondale and was a member of the Kaskaskia Trail Chorus.

He is survived by his brother Kenneth Robert (Nancy) Schanz; nieces Rhonda Marie (Eric) Major and Angela Dawn (Jeff) Filipiak; great-nieces and great-nephews Charlie and Tyler Major and Carson and Kennedy Filipiak; aunt Marcella Boehne; cousins; extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 5 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 1-2 p.m. Sept. 6 at Immanuel Lutheran Church–Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Pastor Tony Troup and Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois; Immanuel Lutheran Church; Frances Meyer Care Enhancement Fund at Oak Hill; or Food for the Hungry.