Eugene B. Fauerbach | Obituary

Eugene B. Fauerbach, 82, of Columbia, died Sept. 5, 2020. He was born Dec. 16, 1937, in St. Louis, son of the late John W. and Christine L. (nee Kunkel) Fauerbach. He was married to Rosalie (nee Ramsey)Fauerbach, who survives him. They were married Jan. 23, 1965, in Dupo.

Eugene had retired from Boeing, St. Louis, with over 35 years of service. Memberships include Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and American Legion Post 581, Columbia. He was also a volunteer at the Missouri Botanical Gardens and a member of the Orchid Society of Greater St. Louis. Eugene had served in the U.S. Army, and had been stationed in Germany. Eugene was an avid St. Louis Blues fan, and watched them whenever he could.

Also, surviving are nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, great-great-niece and great-great-nephews, other relatives and friends, along with his best four-legged friend, Skip.

He was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Irene Holliday and Margaret Schneider.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, all services for Mr. Fauerbach will be private.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Education and Activities Center Building Fund 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, or Masses. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.