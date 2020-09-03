James J. Dashner | Obituary

James Joseph “Jimmy Joe” Dashner, 83, died Aug. 8, 2020. He was born Nov. 19, 1946, son of the late James E. and Mary B. Dashner.

Jimmy Joe was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from January 1965 to January 1967. He worked for Anheuser Busch for 37 years, retiring in January 2002.

He enjoyed restoring and showing antique automobiles, attending car shows throughout the Midwest plus riding his Harley Davidson. He was a friend of Bill W. since 1981. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Susan M. Dashner; children Angela K. Weber, Jamie E. Reiter, Michelle L. Colley, Karen M. McLaughlin and James M. Dashner; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18.

A celebration of Jimmy Joe’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Crusoes South, 5591 Oakville Shopping Center, St. Louis. RSVP is needed in advance due to capacity restriction. Please reach out to one of Jim’s children.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation.