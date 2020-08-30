Joseph H. Wilshire | Obituary

Joseph Henry Wilshire, 62, of Waterloo, born February 16, 1958, the fifth of six sons to Robert and Dorothy Wilshire, died Aug. 29, 2020, at Mercy South Hospital following a brief and sudden illness.

Growing up in Collinsville, he attended Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School and Church, graduating from Collinsville High School Class of 1976. He attended Belleville Area College from 1980-83, acquiring tool and die and machinist skills. He was formerly employed with Steuby Manufacturing and APC Enterprises, and was currently employed at Stroco Manufacturing in Hazelwood, Mo. Joe enjoyed camping and being outdoors, and he attended Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

Surviving are his wife Judith (nee Smith) Wilshire of Waterloo; children Justin (Sarah) Veres, Joel Veres and Julie Veres. He was a loving grandfather to Dylan Veres, Eric Wills, Parker Wills, Harper Veres, Camryn Veres and Issac Weigel; beloved brother to John (Sadie) Wilshire, Jim (Linda) Wilshire, Jerry (Jeannie) Wilshire, Jeff (Kathy) Wilshire and Jay (Chris) Wilshire. Joe was a great uncle to Brandye Mazdra, Michael Wilshire, Kelly Smith, Heather Kish, Ryan Wilshire, Tony Wilshire, Patrick Wilshire and Alex Wilshire, and was a loving cousin to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy (nee Reeb) Wilshire.

Visitation will be from 4–8 p.m. Sept. 2 and 12:30–2 p.m., Sept. 3 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O’Fallon. Masks are required, and attendance is limited to 25 people at a time; please be patient.

A private family funeral service will be held, with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Alzheimer’s Association, and will be accepted at the funeral home.