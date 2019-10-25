Robert R. Sammelman | Obituary

Robert “Bob” R. Sammelman, 63, of Columbia, born March 7, 1956 in St. Louis, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was retired from Laclede Gas in St. Louis, MO. He loved to cook, fish, and watch hockey.

Surviving are his wife Deanna Sammelman (nee Carr); his mother Mary Lou Sammelman (nee Whealen) of St. Louis; his children, Derek (Jennifer) Sammelman of Wentzville, Mo., and Brittany and Eric Radake, both of Columbia; grandchildren Joanna Grace Sammelman, Makyla and Logan Cason, and Eva Miller; sisters, Margaret “Margie” Corrigan of Maryland Heights, Mo. and Nancy (Patrick) Kennedy of St. Charles; his mother-in-law Marilyn Carr of Columbia.

He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joanne Sammelman, nee Walbridge) and his father Robert Sammelman.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois.

A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Burial will be in Palmier Cemetery, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo.