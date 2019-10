Grace Bernadette and Luke Nicholas Wolkiewicz | Births

Andrew and Jennifer Wolkiewicz of Waterloo are proud to announce the birth of their twins, daughter Grace Bernadette Wolkiewicz and son Luke Nicholas Wolkiewicz.

Grace was born Sept. 16, 2019 at 12:48 p.m. at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches.

Luke was born Sept. 16, 2019 at 12:49 p.m. at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 19.75 inches.

Grace and Luke are the grandchildren of Jenny and Gretchen Wolkiewicz and Roger and Rose Osterhage.