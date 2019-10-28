Judith Jollenbeck | Obituary

Judith Ellen Joellenbeck (nee Fink), 79, of Columbia, born Dec. 4, 1939, in Belleville, died Oct. 23, 2019, while visiting her daughter and family in Craig, Colo.

Judie retired from Sears in Fairview Heights, where she worked as a sales associate. After retirement, she continued working as a receptionist at St. Paul’s Home in Belleville and The Falls in Columbia. She attended Hope Church in Columbia.

Judie loved her family most of all and treasured time spent with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Judie spent weekdays at the YMCA in Waterloo with her friends. She loved to travel before and after retirement, traveling to the Caribbean and most recently to Europe with a group of friends.

She was a very giving person to numerous organizations. Judie was a loyal platelet and blood donor and continued giving by making a donation of her organs in Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Cecelia (nee Wuerz) Fink; a beloved granddaughter Katie Jean Joellenbeck-Busby; and sisters Rosemary Reeves, Lucy Frisby and Margie Oliver.

Surviving are her children, Becky (Jim) Forquer of Craig, Colo., Tim (Tonia) Joellenbeck of Waterloo and Chris (Laura) Joellenbeck of Trenton; a sister, Carol (Jim) Metzger of Trenton; her dear companion, Don Steele; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who knew her as Grammy and Mammy; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

A celebration of life will follow at the Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Road, Belleville.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Katie Jean 118 FRAM POB 81, Trenton, the Monroe County Humane Society or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.