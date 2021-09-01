Robert ‘Bob’ Rothley | Obituary

Bob Rothley, 77, of Columbia, died Aug. 30, 2021, with his family by his side at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. Describing his many ailments would be difficult – the only thing he did not have was COVID.

He was born and raised in East St. Louis and Fairview Heightsand as an adult moved to Belleville, then to Columbia.

He graduated from East St. Louis High School and Southern Illinois University with a degree in personnel management. Shortly after completion of college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served proudly at Fort Lewis Washington.

His favorite occupation was being owner of Pigs in a Poke BBQ Restaurant in Belleville and Columbia.

He raised his children, Michelle (Randy) Simmonds, Beth (Clay) Thornhill and Lisa (John) Delaney in Belleville.

Throughout his life he enjoyed reading, drinking Miller Lite with his friends, BBQing and traveling. including annual trips to Destin, Fla. and Branson, Mo. We are sure he is in heaven, free of his many earthly annoyances including TV remote controls, cell phones and iPads that do not work properly, seat belts and shoelaces that get tangled and children that do not anticipate.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gayle (nee Mensinger); three daughters; and grandchildren Robert and Cole Simmonds, Tyler and Grant Thornhill and Lauren, Caroline, Evan and Luke Delaney. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Dennis and Mary Mensinger and their children Brian Mensinger and Abbey (Chad) Justice.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. and Gertrude (nee Eller) and his in-laws Ralph and Adele (nee Boeker) Mensinger.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and at a later date, buried at Highland City Cemetery.

If you wish to remember Bob, have a Miller Lite in his honor.

Braun Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Mr. Rothley.