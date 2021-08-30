Lillian ‘Lilly’ R. A. Vandeford

Lillian “Lilly” Romaine Elizabeth Vandeford, 16, of Prairie du Rocher, died Aug. 27, 2021, in Prairie du Rocher She was born to Jason Vandeford Mezo and Tonya Hubbard on July 6, 2005, in Belleville.

Lilly was a 2018 graduated of Prairie du Rocher School, during her time there she played volleyball and was a cheerleader. Lilly just started her junior year at Red Bud High School and played on the junior varsity and varsity volleyball team. Lilly was very competitive and worked hard on the volleyball court.

Lilly was the silliest, funniest, goofball and even had a little sassy side. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed spending time with her friends and taking selfies.

She is survived by her mother Tonya Hubbard Kelley (Joshua Brown) of Prairie du Rocher; father Jason Vandeford Mezo (Shannon Spidler) of Prairie du Rocher; siblings Shawn (Katie) Kelley of Red Bud; Kyle (Sierra) Pisenti of Rhode Island; Christopher Vandeford ofPrairie du Rocher and Macy Jenkins of Prairie du Rocher; grandparents Michael and Shirley Hubbard of Red Bud, Sue Mezo of House Springs, Mo.; Brenda Vandeford of Virginia, Il., Margie Brown of Prairie du Rocher and Lloyd Brown Sr. (DeAnn Coulson) of Ellis Grove; aunts and uncles Angela (Michael) Brooks, Michael Hubbbard Jr., Elizabeth Mudd, Joe Mezo, Richard Vandeford, Eric (Catie) Vandeford, Tabitha Brown (Dale Langlin), Lloyd (Sarah) Brown Jr., Tracey Poynter (Dale Hurley) and Haley (Collin) Crell; nephews Owen and Theodore Pisenti and a new niece/nephew on the way; cousins Madison and Sophia Limestall, Lexi Brooks, Jerzey Brown, Phil (Jessica) Eads, Josh Vandeford, Hope Caledell, Cierra Vandeford, Aiden and Dayton Vandeford and Ian Vandeford; her dog Hope; and numerous other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Richard Vandeford; uncle Jeffrie Mezo; great-grandparents James Richard and Romaine Elizabeth; Overton, Jim and Geneva Miller; Robert and Carol Hubbard; and Catherine Hubbard.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 3 at Pechacek Funeral Home in Red Bud and 9–11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Red Bud High School (New Gym), Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the high school with David Griggs officiating.

Interment will be in Red Bud City Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to: Red Bud High School Volleyball Team; or Randolph County Humane Society.