Robert B. Schneider | Obituary

Robert B. Schneider, 81, of Waterloo, died May 10, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born June 7, 1939, in Millstadt.

Robert was a retired industrial painter. He loved the outdoors, planting, and gardening. He also enjoyed playing Kloepper, camping, and working out at “The Training Room.” He served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany from 1958-1960. He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, and the Waterloo Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Schneider (nee Honnecker), his three daughters Carolyn Sabo (Joe), Sandy Mueller (Ollney) and Stacy Schneider; grandchildren Jennifer Nandedkar (Desh), Greg Sabo (Steve Reilly), Tom Westcott (Rebecca Cooper), Angie Westcott (Austen), Emma and Anna Stiening; great-grandchildren Eva and Ian Nandedkar; siblings Frank Schneider (Janice), Ralph Schneider (Toni), Ken Schneider (Becky), Elaine Ortmann (Don) as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Frank Schneider; mother, Cecilia “Anne” (nee Schoenborn) Schneider-Drennan; brother Daniel Schneider; sisters Agnes Frierdrich and Dorothy Skaer; and brothers-in-law Walter Frierdrich, Roy Skaer and Ralph Henss.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. May 13 and 9 a.m. until time of service May 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. May 14 at the funeral home with Father Evaristus Akabueze officiating.

Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Evelyn’s Hospice Home; or Ss. Peter and Paul Church.