Mary E. Crimm | Obituary

Mary E. Crimm (nee Hyde), 97, died May 5, 2021, at Oak Hill, Waterloo. She was born Aug. 2, 1923, in Orrick, Mo., the daughter of the late George and Katherine Hyde.

On Aug. 12, 1942, she married the late Willard Crimm. They had five children who all survive her: Margie Lindhorst of Columbia, Phillip (Janet) Crimm and Kathryn (David) Riebeling of Fults, Bill Crimm of Maeystown and Carole (Gary) Rahn of Millstadt.

Mary enjoyed sewing, playing bridge, flower gardening, setting a fancy table for luncheons and dinners, decorating for holidays, family gatherings. Her vegetable soup and potato salad were legendary. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waterloo and enjoyed many activities with the church. She was a member of the Whiteside Station Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the U of I Home Extension, the Waterloo Garden Club, the Red Hats Society.

She was a volunteer usher at the St. Louis Repertory Theater for years and a volunteer at Oak Hill.

In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren Kathryn (David) Canaday, Eric (Lelia) Lindhorst, Kim, Matt (Jennifer) and Jessica Crimm, Kristen (Chris) Currens, Adam (Nancy) Riebeling, April and Joel (Emily) Rahn; great-grandchildren Jack and William Canaday, Taylor Byford, Evan Lindhorst, Payton Crimm, Matthew Gage Toler, Jade Fritts, Austin and Allie Crimm, Linnea and Spencer Currens, Scarlet and Eamon Riebeling, Michael and Emily Crimm and Jacob Rahn; brother George (Elizabeth) Hyde and sister Leona McMillen. Nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by son-in-law Mel Lindhorst, daughter-in-law Linda Crimm; grandson Josh Crimm; brothers Thomas and Phillip Hyde and sisters Ruth Barnes and Frances Whited.

Mary’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service to be held in June.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Waterloo.