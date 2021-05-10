Marcella L. Piel | Obituary

Marcella L. Piel, 87, of Granite City, died peacefully May 7, 2021, at Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.

Marcella was born on Oct. 19, 1933, in Schleswig, Iowa, the daughter of the late Otto F. and Edna M. (Schmadeke) Piel. Marcella was a legal secretary for Bert Strubinger Law offices in St. Louis and worked 48 years. She was received into the Kingdom of God through the Sacrament of Holy Baptism on Nov. 12, 1933, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak, Iowa, administered by Rev. Carl Runge. She publicly confirmed the faith into which she was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo by Pastor W.G. Youssi on March 21, 1948. Marcella was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City, a member of the Senior Circle and volunteered her time as a braille worker and served on the financial committee. Marcella will be remembered for her loving heart and all the special times she shared with her family and friends.

Marcella is survived by and will be missed by her sisters Marjorie M. Collias of St. Louis; Darlene A. Jacobs of Red Bud; many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; cousins; and many other close family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Marcella was preceded in death by her grandparents; sister Lorraine W. Jones; brothers-in-law Joseph (Joe) Collias, Alvin Jacobs and Willard Jones.

In celebration of Marcella’s life, visitation will be May 14 from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave., Granite City.

Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Memorial donations are suggested to Hope Lutheran Church; or the Braille Workers Ministry.

Irwin Chapel is serving the family.