Deanna L. Beard | Obituary

Deanna L. Beard (nee Sauerhage), 83, of Waterloo, died May 8, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Sept. 2, 1937, in Murphysboro, daughter of the late George and Emma (nee Ticer) Sauerhage.

Her favorite times were when all of her kids and grandkids were together. She enjoyed volunteering for many years at the gift shop at Oak Hill Nursing Home. She spent many years helping with the grandchildren whenever and however she needed. She was an incredible, old-fashioned cook.

She is survived by her children Dr. Darryll (Ruth Ann) Beard, David (Mary) Beard, Ellen (Brad) Bode and Cheryl (Michael) Pruss; grandchildren Graham (Kara Schulz) Beard, Dallas (Erin) Beard, Brittany (Kenneth) Brooks, Molly (Nathan) Krebel, David “DJ” (Stephanie) Beard, Thomas Beard, Makenzie (Nicholas Spihlmann) Wilson, Maxwell Pruss and Ellen Pruss; great-grandchildren Maverick and Macy Beard, Preston Brooks, Annalee, Henry, and Eleanor Krebel and Hadleigh and Tripp Spihlmann; siblings Fred (Jackie) Sauerhage and Sonja Cheatham; and sister-in-law Joyce (Kenneth) Royer.

Deanna was also preceded in death by her husband Adrian Beard Jr., whom she married March 15, 1956; siblings Lemoine Sauerhage and Sherman Sauerhage; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. May 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service May 11 at Zoar United Church of Christ.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. May 11, 2021 at Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover, Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Interment will follow in Zoar Cemetery in New Hanover.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Christian Education Building Fund at Zoar United Church of Christ.