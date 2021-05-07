Ronald R. ‘Papa Shoes’ Altschuh | Obituary

Ronald R. “Papa Shoes” Altschuh, 84, of Waterloo, died May 6, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born July 28, 1936, in St. Louis.

Ron worked 43 years as a glazier with Local 513 in St. Louis and was previously a deputy marshal with Cahokia Police Department. He was well known as the man who could fix, build, and design almost anything. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marcy Altschuh; children Debbie (Mike) Anderson, Danny Altschuh, Kenny (Linda) Altschuh, Conni (Karn) Mether and Patti (Tony Pitts) Freeland; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many other special friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Louise (nee Temme) Altschuh from St. Louis.

No services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donation to the Waterloo Fire Department or your favorite local small town business or charity.