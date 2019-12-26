Robert A. Melliere, 89, of Waterloo, born November 26, 1930 in Valmeyer, son of the late August and Lydia (nee Mueller) Melliere, died Dec. 24, 2019 at Oak Hill in Waterloo.

Robert was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Columbia. He was the owner/operator (along with his two sons) of Melliere Farms. He was a board member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau from 1969 to 1978 and a Trustee of the Valmeyer Fire Dept. Robert was a past member of the Prairie du Rocher Saddle Club.

Surviving are his children, Dee Ann (Jerry) Mecum of Naples, Fla., Lee (Cynthia Bender) Melliere of Columbia and Grant (Barbara) Melliere of Valmeyer; grandchildren Shannon (Mike) Krebel, Stephanie (Keith) Breitenstein, Chris Melliere and Meagan Melliere; great-grandchildren Mikayla, Caroline and Blair; and a sister-in-law. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend,

He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret (nee May) Melliere; four brothers-in-law; and four sisters-in-law.

Friends may visit 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, and 9-10 a.m. Dec. 30 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at the church.

Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Valmeyer.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association or the Monroe County Farm Bureau Foundation.