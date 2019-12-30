Leo A. Kohler | Obituary

Leo A. Kohler Jr., 87, of Waterloo, died Dec. 29, 2019, at Cedarhurst in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 3, 1932, in East St. Louis, son of the late Leo F. and Ardel (nee Eichelmann) Kohler.

He graduated Waterloo High School in 1950 and then served in the US Army and was discharged Jan. 17, 1955.

Leo was a lifelong farmer in Monroe County. He attended St. Mary Church in Valmeyer, was a trustee for the Valmeyer Fire Protection District and a founding member of the C & W Cooperative. Leo enjoyed a good baseball, basketball, or soccer game and a good auction. He enjoyed collecting antiques especially cast-iron implement seats.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Shirley Ann (nee Huller) Kohler; sons Gary (Michelle) Kohler of Fults, Scott (Joan) Kohler of Waterloo and Craig Kohler of Waterloo; grandchildren Lance, Justin, Sam, Ben and Gracie; sister Jean (Willard) Schutt; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 2 and 9-9:30 a.m. Jan. 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association or National Cancer Society.