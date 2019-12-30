Georgia W. Frierdich | Obituary

Georgia W. Frierdich (nee Buettner), 88, of Waterloo, died Dec. 28, 2019, in Belleville. She was born March 25, 1931, in Wartburg, daughter of the late George C. and Adele W. (nee Schutt) Buettner.

On May 3, 1952, Georgia was united in marriage to Royce Roland John Frierdich, who she met at a Walther League ball game. He preceded her in death on July 3, 1989. Georgia attended Holy Cross Lutheran School of Wartburg, and Waterloo High School before working throughout her life as a seamstress and expert quilter.

She was active in Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, taught Sunday School, and attended Bible study regularly at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Wartburg. She also served as a 4-H leader and worked to provide meals for church events and celebrations. She loved gardening, bird watching, and cooking. She spent almost two decades of her later years sharing her love of food and God with campers at Camp Wartburg in their cafeteria. Georgia never missed a birthday and notes and cards from her were always treasured. Her deep-rooted laughter was always well-earned, infectious, and will be missed.

Those remaining to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include; daughters Kathleen Eilers (Paul) of Trenton and Mary Mueller (David) of Dublin, N.H.; siblings Franklin Buettner (Ruth) of Collinsville and Richard Buettner (Marlene) of Waterloo as well as brother-in-law Ronald Frierdich (Veronica) of Waterloo; grandchildren Rachel McDaniel (Cory), Elizabeth Moore (Brian), Katherine Renschen (Brandon), Emily Eilers and Philip Mueller (Lauren); and great-grand children Paige McDaniel, Royce Moore, Natalie McDaniel, Henry Moore, Abigail Mueller, Gwendolyn Moore and baby Renschen.

Georgia was preceded in death by brothers Clemens and Russell Buettner; and sisters Edith Gerber and Eileen Monday.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Jan. 2 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until time of service Jan. 3 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg, Rev. Dan Ostlund officiating.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Wartburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, The Lutheran Hour Ministries, or Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Wartburg.