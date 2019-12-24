John A. Walsh | Obituary

John A. Walsh

John A. “Jaw” Walsh, 55, of Columbia, born June 24, 1964 in East St. Louis, passed away Dec. 19, 2019 at his residence.

John was employed at Budnick Converting in Columbia. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Shirley, nee Powe, Walsh, Sr.; a brother, Michael “Mike” Walsh Sr.; and a sister, Pam Stratman.

Surviving are his siblings, Bill (Marcia) Walsh of Valley Park, Mo., Dorothy (Steve) Hornacek of Waterloo, Linda Mansfield of Columbia, Ed (Paula) Walsh Sr. of Grainger, Ind., Mary (Larry) Stephens of Marble Hill, Mo., and Mark (Tina) Walsh of Columbia; and a brother-in-law, Darryl Stratman of Grassy, Mo.. He was a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

A memorial gathering of family and friends tales place from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 28 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

In following John’s wishes his body was to be cremated.