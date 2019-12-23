Benjamin Wilson | Obituary

Benjamin Eric “Ben” Wilson, 54, of Prairie du Rocher, died Dec. 20, 2019, in Prairie du Rocher. He was born September 7, 1965, in Red Bud.

He is survived by his mother Patricia Wilson (nee Doyle); brother J. Clifford (Geri) Wilson Jr.; sisters Cherie Lee (Steve) Zerwig and Polly Beth Muehlberg; aunts Wilma (Robert) Cashion and Mary Ellen Bowman; uncle Stanley (Fran) Wilson; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Ben is preceded in death by his father James C. Wilson, brother Joseph W. Wilson, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins.

Memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service Jan. 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Memorial service will follow at noon at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Private interment will be at a later date at St. Patrick Cemetery in Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: family wishes.