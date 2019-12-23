Dorothy Crutchfield | Obituary

Dorothy Lee Crutchfield (nee Criswell), 91, of Waterloo, died Dec. 21, 2019, in Red Bud. She was born Oct. 9, 1928, in Joplin, Mo., daughter of the late parents Jesse Lee and Lillie (nee Ahlers) Criswell.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ-Waterloo, Choir Women of St. Paul, leader of prayer circle, formerly a member of First United Methodist Church in Lexington where she sang in the choir since 1944 until moving to Waterloo in 2001, Kentucky Retired Teacher Association, graduate of Ashbury University, received a Masters from Murray State College, and was a member of numerous state and national educational organizations.

She is survived by her son David Lee Crutchfield (partner Terri Seyler); grandchildren Andrew “AJ” (Jess Tiemann) Crutchfield and Alyson Anheuser Crutchfield; great-grandson Brayden Lee Crutchfield; nephews Lowell Trueman and Richard (Patricia) Potts; great-niece Trisha Trueman Weaver; great-nephew Jonathan Pott, Chip (Ashley) Potts; many great-great nieces; great-great nephews; and many close relatives and friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband James Ruble Crutchfield (married 52 years); sister Lillian Criswell Trueman; brothers John Martin Criswell and Luther Wesley Criswell.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Dec. 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until time of service Dec. 27 at St. Paul United Church of Christ.

Funeral will be 11 a.m. Dec. 27 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC-Waterloo or Hospice of Southern Illinois.