Robert A. Condor | Obituary

Robert A. “Bobby” Condor, 63, of Waterloo, died at home after a year long battle with cancer Nov. 18, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 15, 1959, in Owensboro, Ky.

Bobby was a retired paramedic and served St. Clair and Southern Illinois for 30 years.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Condor (nee Ahne); children Robert (Amanda) Condor, Miranda (Joshua) Williamson, Crystal (Andrew) Jackson, Misty (Jason) Sandefur, Emily Cox, Kenneth (Melissa) Schmidt and Scott (Kristen) Schmidt; 16 grandchildren; brother Joseph (Lisa) Kirby; sister Ellen Sanders; mother-in-law Margaret Ahne; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; aunts; uncles; neices; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents George and Betty (nee Carden) Condor; brothers George and William Condor; and father-in-law Arline Ahne.

At Bobby’s request he will be cremated and no services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.