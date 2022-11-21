Walter E. Byerley Sr. | Obituary

Walter Eugene Byerley Sr., 91, died in his home Nov. 16, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

Walter is survived by his wife of 71 years Helen Jo Ann Byerley (nee Wayland), whom he married on Aug. 12, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Columbia.

Walter enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and after completing a tour of duty in Korea he attended the Air Force’s Officer Candidate School at Lackland Airforce Base in Texas, graduating in 1957. Walter and his family enjoyed posts across America and Italy and, after proudly serving his country for 20 years, Walter retired with the rank of major.

Walter began a second career as a successful Lutheran Brotherhood (now Thrivent) Insurance Company representative. He then felt called to the ministry, graduated from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, and served as a Lutheran pastor in churches in Gillespie and Farmersville.

Walter is survived by his daughter Barbara (Danny) Heinlein and sons Walter “Butch” and Kathy (Munton) of Columbia, Darryl and Rebecca (Blumhorst) of Alaska and Mark and Lisa (Zawisza) of Indiana; grandchildren; Chandra Heinlein, Jeremy and Jenna (Huch) Heinlein, Amy and Bob Kaempfe, Jason and Terrie (Herring) Byerley, Ryan Byerley, Garrett Byerley, Erica Byerley and Delania Byerley; and great-grandchildren Alex and Kasey (Ungerer) Kaempfe, Ellen Kaempfe, Makayla Byerley, Lucas Byerley, and Macy and Addison Heinlein. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Marge (Hoffman) Byerley.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents Luther C. and Bertie V. (nee Snelson) Byerley of Dupo, brother and sister-in-law Roger and Mary (Laurent) Byerley and brother Richard Byerley.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 25 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.