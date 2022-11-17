Brian L. Zeiger | Obituary

Brian Lee Zeiger, 40, of Columbia, died Nov. 12, 2022. He was born June 24, 1982, in Belleville, to the late Kenneth P. Zeiger and Diane K. (nee Rains) Roy.

Brian established his own electric company named BZ Electric. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Red Bud. He graduated from Red Bud High School and continued his education at Vatterott College. In his spare time, he loved hanging out with family and friends. He was an avid golfer and his favorite sports teams were the St. Louis Blues and Las Vegas Raiders.

He is survived by his brother Kevin Zeiger (Amber Deese); stepfather, Norman (Shirley) Roy; nieces Kerrigan and Sophia Zeiger and Hailey and Ava Deese; aunts Ruth Ann Gallagher and Mary Steibel (Gerald Whelan); uncles Richard Zeiger (Patty Cissell) and David (Theresa) Seemann; along with many other relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the families wishes.