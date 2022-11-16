Bernard J. Kutz | Obituary

Bernard John “Bernie” Kutz, 89, of Columbia, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital, St. Louis.

He was born July 27, 1933, in St. Louis. He was the son of the late Bernard and Clara (nee Binz) Kutz. He is married to Geralyn (nee Frierdich) Kutz, who survives him. They were married on Nov. 15, 2003, in Columbia.

Bernie had retired as a pipe fitter from Ameren Missouri after some 33 years of service, and after retirement he had also worked at Grant’s Farm for 22 years.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, and American Legion Post 581. Bernie had served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean conflict.

His hobbies included woodworking, watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Blues hockey with his beloved dog, Bailey and working in the yard. He dearly loved his family and spending time with them. Bernie was a ‘people’ person and wore a big warm smile wherever he went.

Also surviving are his children William (Linda) Kutz, Laurie (Marilyn) Kutz, Jeanne (Steve) Epley, Maryann Lochirco, Katie Stumpf, Kristin (Manny Gusman) Straub and Laura (Mitch) Straub-Buckley; grandchildren Brandon, Linda (Ernie) Brooks, Lauren, Alex, Ben, Emily, Hailey, Kayla and Adrian; sister Betty Hinkamp; daughter-in-law Gloria Kettmann; along with brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and friends. He was looking forward to the arrival of his first great-granddaughter in December.

He was also preceded in death by his first wife Barbara (nee Major) Kutz; son Bernard W. Kutz; brother Joe (Dolly) Kutz; sister Mary (Joe) Vacarinno; and brother-in-law Cletus Hinkamp.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Nov. 22 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral mass will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.