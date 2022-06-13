Richard N. Nungesser | Obituary

Richard N. Nungesser, 83, of Waterloo, died June 11, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 9, 1938, in Edwardsville.

He was formerly employed at Union Pacific Railroad.

He is survived by his brothers Gerald Nungesser and Duane Nungesser; sister Jeanne Clouse; nieces and nephew Sarah Wuertz, Gerald Nungesser Jr. and Christine Schneider; great-nephew and great-nieces Matt and Audrey Wuertz and Amber Blissenbach; step-great-nephew Colton Cheney; and cousins.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents Milton L. and Yourth P. (nee Nungesser) Nungesser.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 15 and 9 a.m. June 16 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. June 16 at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiatin.g

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: BJC Hospice; or to the family.