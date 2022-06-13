Gerald “Dwain” Davis | Obituary

Gerald D. “Dwain” Davis, 66, of Waterloo, IL, passed away on June 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. He was born in Red Bud on July 31, 1955, to Bobby and Geraldine, nee Muertz, Davis and they precede him in death.

Gerald went by his middle name, Dwain, and worked as a laborer in construction. Dwain was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Laborers Local 196, and the Maeystown Sportsman’s Club. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors. He could be called a nemophilist—someone who is fond of the forest scenery—as he could often be found in the wooded area around his home, feeding wild animals and watching them go about their day.

Surviving Dwain is his wife, Connie Fenton; children, Michael (Taylor) Davis and Rachel (Jeff) Schult; siblings Barbara (Henry Schlotman) Esker, Steve (Brenda) Davis, Donna Davis, Roger (Rebecca) Davis, James (Aggie) Davis, Julie (Vance) Powell and Gary Davis; grandchildren Mark and Thomas Palmer, Jackson, Molly, and Benjamin Davis, Kayla (Bobby) Hill; and great-grandchildren, Adriana, Cameryn and Jackson Hill; in addition to many nieces, nephews and great friends.

Preceding Dwain in death are his parents and grandparents, as well as his son Mark Davis and brother Ron Davis.

Per his wishes, Dwain will be cremated.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. June 17 at the Maeystown Sportsman Club.

Hoffen Funeral Home is assisting the family.